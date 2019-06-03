Life has taken Carrie Underwood on quite the ride these past few years. In 2017, she was involved in a hard fall that required 40 to 50 stitches in her face and resulted in some facial scars. Then in 2018, as she announced that she was pregnant with her second child, she also revealed that she'd suffered three miscarriages in the past two years.
Thankfully, 2019 has already been much kinder to Underwood. She gave birth to her second child — a son named Jacob — in January, and she kicked off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 last month. Even with her busy schedule as a new mom and performer, Underwood found time to get a simple, to-the-point tattoo that perfectly explains her ability to overcome every obstacle she faced the last few years.
As celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy revealed on Instagram, Underwood just got a tattoo of the word "Faith" on the inside of her middle finger. He accompanied the photo with a simple definition in the caption: "Complete trust or confidence in someone or something."
The singer has been open about her relationship with religion in the past, and the ink could be in reference to her faith in a higher power. The word could also serve as a reminder to have faith in herself, or what the universe has in store for her.
In the past, Underwood's tattoos haven't been all that significant, according to the singer herself. Speaking about her black cat and four-leaf clover tattoos, she once told Redbook: "I was in college and got them done. They don’t mean anything." However, this new tattoo likely means a lot more than nothing to Underwood.