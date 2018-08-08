Carrie Underwood Is Going On Tour — & Having A Baby

Carrie Underwood woke up today and said, "It's time to let the world know that I am going on tour...and am pregnant."
The country singer shared a long three-part video on Instagram, slowly teasing fans with big news. She captioned the cute vid "Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you!"
In the second of the three clips, Underwood announces that her, her husband Mike Fisher, and their son Isaiah, 3, are "over the moon" to be adding another "little fish" to their pond. She didn't reveal anything about the sex of the baby, but based on the timeline of the tour (it will kick off in May of 2019), Underwood is likely due at the end of the year.
This will be Underwood and Fisher's second child.
But, in addition to the big baby news, Underwood's tour is also headline-worthy in its own way. It's an all-female bill, featuring Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. All this makes me wonder if this all-female bill is a bit of a hidden clue to the sex of Underwood's baby.
