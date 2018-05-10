A lot has been said about Carrie Underwood's face the last few weeks, but Hoda Kotb was the first person to point out the obvious: Underwood looks the same.
"I'm looking at you and I feel like you look the same," Kotb told Underwood in a segment for The Today Show. "Like, I feel like you look the same."
"Thank you," Underwood said, adding, "“I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste. Every day I’m feeling a little more back to normal."
The story — it's been told a thousand times — is that Underwood took her dogs out for a walk and then tripped. She fell on her wrist and her face. She required 40 to 50 stitches and, at first, she wasn't sure she'd look the same.
"In the beginning, I didn’t know how things were going to end up. It just wasn’t pretty," she told Kotb. Underwood alarmed her fans when she wrote a letter warning them that she might look "different" after she healed.
"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," she explained.
Underwood officially reemerged in April with the song "Cry Pretty." She performed the song at the American Country Music Awards, and, last week, released the official video. This is ostensibly her "comeback" except, well, she doesn't look any different. She's Carrie Underwood, and she's still really good at writing karaoke songs!
Watch her full Today Show interview with Kotb, below.
Watch @hodakotb’s full interview with @carrieunderwood (including an adorable cameo from Carrie’s mom)! pic.twitter.com/n6yxcekjY3— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 10, 2018
