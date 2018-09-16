Carrie Underwood Opens Up About How She Overcame 3 Miscarriages

In August, Carrie Underwood announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher. But the journey to that moment was far from easy.
While speaking to CBS Sunday Morning about her new album, Cry Pretty, Underwood shared that before getting pregnant, she had three miscarriages in the span of two years – two in 2017 and one in 2018.
“We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out...got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out," the country music star said. "So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'”
Advertisement
Underwood explained that it was difficult having to put on a smile in public, despite what was going on behind closed doors. But besides family and friends, what kept her going was work, which she referred to as “therapeutic.”
“Throughout the whole process, you know, I'm writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I'd have a writing session, I'd be like, 'Let's go. You know, I can't just sit around thinking about this. Like, I wanna work, I wanna do this,’" she said.
While those moments "sucked so much," Underwood says "things are looking better” and credits the experience with bringing life to Cry Pretty.
According to Underwood, the album's title song is about trying to put on a happy face in the midst of personal turmoil, and sometimes not being able to. Struggling to carry the emotional baggage of the miscarriages directly influenced the lyrics: "I hold my composure, for worse or for better / So I apologize if you don't like what you see / But sometimes my emotions get the best of me / And falling apart is as human as it gets."
"I feel like there's a lot of songs, there's several songs on the album that came from that, you know, or I connect with in a totally different way because of those experiences that we went through," Underwood said.
Advertisement