Want To Look For UFOs & Meet Alien Abductees? The Truth Is Out There On This Mexico Cruise

Addicted to History Channel’s Ancient Aliens? Think you’ve been visited by a life form from beyond our galaxy, or maybe you’d like to be? Well, combine all of those interests with a love of the sea and luxury travel, because there’s now a cruise catering to these very niche interests (as is now the trend in the cruise world).
Holland America cruises are hosting a week-long UFO Cruise this fall, Travel & Leisure reports. Interest in UFOs are on the uptick following a recent New York Times report that Navy pilots had told their supervisors that had seen objects while flying that had no visible engine or infrared exhaust plumes, but that they seemed to reach 30,000 feet and hypersonic speeds.
While traveling and docking from San Diego to the Mexican Riviera, with ports of call in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta, passengers will participate in a Seminar at Sea program.
The program, according to the website from the group that is programming the cruise, Divine Travels, will explore UFOs, extraterrestrial life, and alien contact. Passengers can hear from a variety of speakers who are “researchers, investigators, authors, teachers, speakers, intuitive counselors, healers, contactees, abductees, and spiritual teachers.”
Speakers include UFO researchers and historians such as Linda Moulton, who has reported for Ancient Aliens for 13 seasons; Richard Dolan, who has also appeared on the show and hosts several programs on his YouTube channel; and the executive director of the Mutual UFO Network (which proclaims itself as the world’s largest and oldest UFO research organization).
Each night, travelers can use night vision goggles to scan the sky for incoming UFOs.
And if a break is needed from all of the alien seminars, there are group excursions off the ship, including an “authentic Mayan fire ceremony” in Cabo San Lucas, "Voices of Ancient Testimonies” at the Las Labradas Petroglyphs UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a dolphin swim in Puerto Vallarta.
Vegan and vegetarian meals are provided, and there are dining options in six restaurants on board because you can’t seek the truth on an empty stomach.