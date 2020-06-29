Meet Summer’s Cutest — & Most Refreshing — Nail Art Trend

Whether you usually prefer strawberries or pride yourself on being an apple-a-day kind of person, you have the admit that there's nothing more symbolic of the start of summer than slicing open a perfectly-ripe watermelon. Maybe it's the seasonal fruit or the Harry Styles anthem, but we're craving all things watermelon for summer 2020 — including our nail art.
Fittingly, summer's cutest nail-art trend is the watermelon manicure. Pink and green with itty-bitty black seeds, this nail art pays homage to the fruit of the season. If you want to get on board and bring the fresh vibes to your Fourth of July weekend, consider trying one of the watermelon nail designs ahead. From a simple accent nail to a whole fruit salad, we've gathered every chic iteration of the watermelon manicure blowing up Instagram.