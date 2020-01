It’s unclear what Egerton will do after Sing 2 and Age of Resistance, however he did recently hint he may be re-teaming with Eddie pal Hugh Jackman. “I dearly hope that happens in a film,” Egerton told MTV International . “It may be happening in another way before then.” This is when you remember Jackman’s live show world tour just so happens to be going until late October 2019. What a coincidence. [Editor's note: Less than week after Rocketman's release, Egerton joined Jackman for his London performance]