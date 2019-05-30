After 24 hours of documenting the experience on Instagram, Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. welcomed a baby girl. The former Bachelor stars first teased their newborn with an Instagram post captioned "IT’S HAPPENING!" with Luyendyk going on to give regular updates on his Stories, which included Burnham's 5 a.m. epidural. Finally, on Wednesday night, he announced the happy news.
"We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 Oz. 20cm Long," Luyendyk wrote on his Story. "Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy."
Burnham provided more details in her own Instagram post, including the name of their bundle of joy.
"Alessi Ren Luyendyk," the caption reads. "Born May 29, 2019 @ 2:09pm. 6lbs, 13 oz. 20 inches long. She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her."
Luyendyk was just as sentimental in his own Instagram post of Alessi, writing, "This was first time she laid eyes on me and I’m forever changed ❤️ Alessi Ren Luyendyk."
This is a happy moment for a couple whose beginnings were somewhat rocky. Burnham was the runner-up on Luyendyk's season of The Bachelor after he proposed to Becca Kufrin. However, between filming and the airing of the show's final episode, Luyendyk called off his engagement to Kufrin (in front of cameras, of course) and instead proposed to Burnham on the After the Final Rose special in March 2018. The couple announced the pregnancy in November of 2018, going on to officially tie the knot in January.
It may not have been very long, but when it comes to being a dad, it's safe to say Luyendyk "loves that."