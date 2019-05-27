While we’d been seeing teasers all week for the Khloée Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods blow up, but Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians focused more on another family member’s partner. Specifically, Kris Jenner’s supposedly “mysterious” partner, Corey Gamble.
While Jenner and Gamble have been dating since 2014, following Kris’ split from husband of 23 -years (and father of Kylie and Kendall) Caitlyn Jenner, the family made it clear, in the most dramatic way, to their momager that they’d like to get to know Gamble a little bit better.
What spurred the confrontation? Two words: Kanye West. Kim Kardashian’s husband took it upon himself to find out more about Gamble in the most Kanye way possible. “Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you, we’ve never met any of your family members,’ ” explained Kim, to the cameras. “Of course we’ve all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him — I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time.”
To make the whole situation more uncomfortable, shortly after West sent his text (at least in the timeline presented on the show) Kris invited Khloé and her friend Malika Haqq out to Palm Springs for what Khloé thought was a girls weekend, but Gamble was there too.
“That trip came off the tail of the drama with Ye. I was not going to let Kanye go down on his own,” Khloé explained. “I’m going to ride for Kanye. He’s my brother-in-law that I’ve known longer than Corey.”
Jenner was not taking this lightly, and even though it wasn’t clear how the family got to this point as the couple has been together for five years, Jenner asked Khloé to take a different perspective. “I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn’t okay and it hurts feelings,” she said. “I think what you guys don’t realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life.”
Who is Corey Gamble?
According to Vh1, Gamble was Justin Bieber’s road manager when the couple met in Ibiza at Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party. At the time, Gamble worked for Scooter Braun, who has managed the careers of Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and even West. His Instagram feed circa 2013-2014 is filled with shout-outs to Bieber and behind-the-scenes images in the recording studio. He even called Bieber his "nephew."
He recalled meeting Jenner over lunch with Khloé on the show back in 2015, saying, "She had on this nice-ass dress, and she was looking good.I waited till she was off on her own, and we started talking."
Why Doesn’t Khloé Like Him?
Khloé also weighed in, saying something any adult child with a parent who is dating can relate too. She initially didn’t want to get that emotionally invested in her mom’s new boyfriend.
“After my mom got her divorce, I was like, ‘Okay, this probably isn’t going to last,’ ” Khloé said. “I just didn’t feel the need to get that connected or attached. Then when I saw time progressing and the relationship was still there, we tried to get to know him, but he has not been receptive in this whole thing.”
Fortunately, the drama ended on a high note, with Khloé saying, "We're happy you make our mom happy and we just want to move forward in a good place." The group then organized Gamble’s walk-in closet, of course.
What’s His Background?
The Atlanta native attended Morehouse College after playing football at Westlake High School and, according to his LinkedIn, received a Bachelor of business administration. He currently resides in Beverly Hills. He was at West's side during a meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in 2016.
A look into Gamble's Instagram reveals lots of jet setting vacations, selfies on private planes, and hobnobbing with celebrities such as Bieber, Tommy Hilfiger, and Met Gala photos with Jenner.
That Age Difference
Much has been made of the 25-year difference in the couple’s ages, and while Jenner is 63 and Gamble is 38, it doesn’t seem to bother them. Their age difference even got a shout of (of approval) from West on his song, “All Mine,” in which he raps: “Sometimes you gotta bag the boss up /I call that taking Corey Gambles.”
Is The Family Worried About Gamble And Money?
While Kris Jenner doesn’t quite have Kylie money, that we know of, the matriarch of the family is sitting on an estimated $60 million, according to Harper’s Bazaar, thanks to KUWTK and the percentages she makes from her daughters’ earnings as their manager. Gamble, is no slouch compared to most of us, with an estimated net worth of $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His income reportedly came from working with Braun, and presumably from regular appearances on KUWTK.
