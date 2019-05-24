Kanye West Wants Liberals To Stop Bullying Donald Trump In New Interview

As a new regular face on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and leader of his weekly Sunday Services, Kanye West has been keeping himself out of the news as of late. So, it's no surprise to most that he's going to rock the boat again in an upcoming interview with David Letterman. West will appear on the second season of the talk-show host's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs To Introduction, and, in a preview to The Daily Beast, West reiterates his controversial support for President Donald Trump.
"This is like my thing with Trump — we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel," he explains to the host, saying his Make America Great Again hat is "not about politics" but about the stigma of being a Trump supporter.
Letterman takes West to task, asking, “Did you vote for Trump?”
“I’ve never voted in my life,” he replied.
"Then you don’t have a say in this."
Letterman also points out that a prominent person can support Trump and "think whatever he does" but wonders "if those thoughts, indirectly, aren’t hurting people who are already being hurt."
West didn't have much to say in response to that, instead claiming that Trump voters are "treated like enemies of America" and likens it to schoolyard bullying.
“Have you ever been beat up in your high school for wearing the wrong hat?” he asks, later adding, “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!”
Kanye's support, however he explains it, has already been welcomed by Trump. The two had a highly-publicized meeting in the Oval Office before West later backed off some of his more controversial statements. He's been quiet on Twitter ever since a January 1 tweet about Trump, but something tells me he's about to pipe up again.
West and Letterman's interview arrives on Netflix on May 31.
