H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved

If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. In May, Vogue reported that H&M and Giambattista Valli's partnership at a black tie event during an amfAR gala in Paris. "The Paris-based, Italian couturier has designed a limited edition line of party dresses for his Valli girls, and, in a first, tailoring for Valli boys," the website teased. And the good news is we won't have to wait long to get our hands on the pieces.
“I was very surprised and flattered,” Valli told Vogue of H&M’s interest. “The idea is to bring the Valli DNA of extraordinary, of one-of-a-kind, of uniqueness, of couture. We have our fans and they see all these beautiful moments on the red carpet, Valli girls at official events. It’s a nice way to share this flavor with them.”
A preview collection was available initially in May in select H&M stores and online. Now, the collab is teasing its next drop on November 7. Prices range from $17.99 to $649. The collection consists of delectable tulle dresses not unlike the pieces one of Giambattista's more famous "Valli girls" Rihanna wore to the 2015 Grammys and the LA premiere of her 2017 film Valerian. The collection is complete with red-carpet ready accessories.
“Giambattista is really a master when it comes to beauty and glamour and sophistication, we’re really happy to be working with him,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s Creative Advisor Vogue. “We always want to have different takes on the collaborations. This is different compared to Moschino last year. It’s the first time we’re working with someone doing couture.”
Click ahead to see our favorite 10 pieces from new lookbook and the rest of the collection follows.