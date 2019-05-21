Brooklyn Beckham & Girlfriend Hana Cross Finally Made Their Red Carpet Debut

A young celebrity couple has taken their love off Instagram and onto the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross made their red carpet debut at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere at the annual French film celebration. Beckham wore a (pretty standard) black and white tux, while Cross, a model, rocked a leather gown for the star-studded occasion. The two cozied up to one another, proving that there’s no stopping their young, beautiful-people love.
Though this is the pair’s first time posing on the red carpet together, Beckham and Cross have been a couple now for quite some time. Beckham and Cross went Instagram official in December of 2018, months after Beckham and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz seemingly split for good around April of 2018.
Like Beckham — who hails from ridiculously good-looking parents Victoria and David Beckham — Cross has worked as a model. That means she can also act as a good subject for Beckham’s other passion: photography.
Since December of 2018, when the two first went Instagram official in a series of snaps, Cross and Beckham have posted endlessly about one another on the ‘gram.
In February, Cross shared a photo of her and Beckham in front of the Eiffel Tower, writing:
"Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day xx"
Beckham shared a similar picture, with the caption: “Me and my girl. Luckiest man in the world. Love you baby."
A month after their Parisian date, Cross wished her boyfriend a happy birthday, writing:
"2 peas in a pod! Happy Birthday baby I Love you endlessly!"
Recently, the couple also hit up Coachella’s Revolve Festival for an influencer-fueled party.
“Fun hot weekend xx,” wrote Beckham on a picture of him and Cross.
May many more movie premieres be in this couple's future.
