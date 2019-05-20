Ever since binge-watching the entirety of Netflix's Tidying Up with Marie Kondo in a single day, her viral KonMari Method of sparking joy through tidying has been burnt into our minds. Although we may have mastered cutting down on personal clutter, finding easy systems for streamlining the belongings we chose to keep is a different story — namely, where the hell do we put it all? If you aren't a shoebox-hoarder or you're ready to invest in something truly durable, then The Container Store's new collaboration with Nashville-based home org-service and blog, The Home Edit, may be the answer.
The Home Edit's A-list organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin teamed up with the popular shoppable-storage destination to create an exclusive collection of organization essentials that celebrates the duo's, "passion for multi-functional solutions that can maximize space throughout your home." The line officially launched today and consists of 12 streamlined and stylish pieces (from clear acrylic bins to shelf-dividers and labels) that work together as a completely customizable storage system for any area inside your space. Whether you're looking to streamline your bathroom, pantry, closet, or craft room, the container solutions ahead will turn that clutter and more into a pristine Marie-Kondo dream. Scroll on to shop the collection that will give all your belongings a place, coupled with a few pro-tips from the expert organizers themselves.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.