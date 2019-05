If You Love Ghost Sightings & Serial Killers, You Have To Visit This Colorado Hotel

The Black Monarch Hotel currently has four rooms, and each one is named after a historic figure, with a varying degree of a scare factor. The most popular room, Nikola Tesla , was an electrical engineer who is rumored to have wired the building The Black Monarch now resides in. Its popularity might have something to do with being the least scary room — the next one is named after H. H. Holmes, America’s first known serial killer . Elizabeth Báthory has a room named after her as well. She was the Hungarian countess who tortured and killed more than 600 girls and used their blood in the hopes of conserving her own youth. And the last room takes the name of Black Annis for the folklore ghost creature