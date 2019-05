When K turned to TripAdvisor for help with informing fellow travelers about the dangers this tour guide posed, the company suggested she leave a review, a course of action the woman said would force her to relive her trauma and out herself on a public platform where her assailant could easily find her. After K’s review was later not approved by TripAdvisor because it didn’t meet requirements like being written in the first person from the account of the person who experienced it, she wrote the petition. It currently has over 500,000 signatures. In March, the Guardian also found about 40 other reviews describing sexual assault and misconduct from otherwise highly-rated institutions.