No Headline Will Do Justice To North West’s "Old Town Road" Music Video

We finally know who the real creative genius is in the Kardashian-West family, and it's music video director and dance prodigy North West. The proof is in a new video created by the eldest West sibling, to the tune of Lil Nas X's Billy Ray Cyrus collaboration, "Old Country Road."
Lil Nas X's single is the latest track to be memed endlessly by the normals of the world, and has found more than a few passionate celebrity fans. It is the new "In My Feelings," if you will. However, North saw the peasants playing the game and one-upped them with a dance video that features no less than four different kinds of special effects, choreography worth of Dancing With the Stars, Junior Edition (should there ever be such a thing), and Kim Kardashian rocking a cowboy hat that the heir to the Kardashian-West empire no doubt approved.
It is perfect. It is flawless. It is proof that Kris Jenner will have plenty of talent to work with once the OG Kardashian and Jenner sisters retire from public life.
"What we do on maternity leave," North's publicist, Kim Kardashian-West, posted on Twitter. "Directed and Choreographed by North."
What we do on maternity leave....— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 14, 2019
Directed and Choreographed by North 🤠 @lilnasx pic.twitter.com/DsM6GGTbrc
This was not the first time that North acknowledged Lil Nas X, though, apparently, the first time she approved of his content. North appeared unhappy in a Coachella photo with dad Kanye West and the rapper.
🤠👽🧜🏽♀️ https://t.co/m46To4ULab pic.twitter.com/quU3g6xfvT— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 11, 2019
"north was not feeling me," joked Lil Nas X on Twitter.
However, Lil Nas X has acknowledged that North has changed her tune — and honestly, for his career, thank God.
"update: North may feel me just a little lmao," he wrote on Twitter.
The next generation of Kardashians are right on track. It's North's world, and I can't wait until we're all officially living in it.
