Overall, the LP is filled with themes of self-acceptance and encouragement for women to be in that “feelin’ myself” place. There is an obvious debt to how Beyoncé has changed the music landscape in this decade, and the ways in which she’s raised the bar for representing Black women. Ciara mixes Black girl magic-adjacent lyrics with themes of empowerment without stepping out to specifically address feminism or inequality. On the album’s title track, she sings about a relationship that helped her love herself (“Baby, when you take my hand /You show me that my scars are beauty marks") in a way that’s sincere but also amplifies an idea centering hetero-romantic love — it’s something she echoes on “Greatest Love,” “Trust Myself,” “Na Na,” and, of course, “Freak Me.” It’s enjoyable, but the plethora of this sentiment keeps her from truly leveling up with this album. If Ciara wants to step out from the pack for more than a song or two, she’s going to have to start taking some real chances.