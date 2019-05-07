Since the 2019 Met Gala theme was all about camp culture and fashion, it figures that some celebrities would come in such avant-garde looks that it'd take a few seconds for onlookers to identify them.
A few hours into the carpet, a chic-as-hell woman arrived on the red carpet in a glittery black blouse, white pants, sculpted cheeks, yellow eyebrows, and black, yellow-blonde, and red hair.
Who was it? Why, it was Kristen Stewart, taking the theme to heart in a head-to-toe look that channeled David Bowie, the late, great camp icon.
That said, it wasn't really her attire that brought on the Bowie vibes — it was her hair. As Stewart's hairstylist Adir Abergel said in a press release, "The inspiration was '70s Bowie and the obscurity of gender, playing into both masculine and feminine extremism." For this look, Abergel and Stewart were willing to take a big risk.
Stewart's hair has been dark at the roots and blonde on the ends for a while now, but for the Met Gala they wanted to deepen the dark underneath, make the blonde even blonder, and then add this new vibrant red hue, which was actually inspired by a red Chanel nail polish called Arancio Vibrante. "We colored Kristen’s hair into a multi-dimensional vibe," Abergel wrote on Instagram. "Dark underneath, pale yellow in front, and Chanel classic red through mid-shaft and ends."
To get the multi-colored look, which managed to straddle the line between wild and elegant, Abergel looked to Daniel Moon, the expert hair colorist who's dyed Kanye West's hair every color of the rainbow. According to Stewart's makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, Stewart actually bleached her brows for this look, too. "The colors for her hair and makeup all came from her," Dempsey wrote on Instagram. Clearly the actress had a vision — and pulled it off perfectly with the help of her team.
