This Is Proof That Missandei Had The Best Beauty Game In Westeros

From Daenerys Targaryen's intricate icy-white braids and Sansa Stark's no-nonsense half-up looks to Jon Snow's lush, snow-covered curls and Cersei Lannister's purposeful pixie that never seems to grow, Game of Thrones has given us nearly a decade's worth of beauty evolutions that also represent plot points — even the Night King had his stiletto mani on lock.
But (cue Kanye voice) we're really happy for these looks, and we're going to let Game of Thrones finish, but Missandei of Naath had one of the best beauty games in all of Westeros. The trusted advisor to the Mother of Dragons served consistent hair and brow goals from the very first time she appeared on the show in season 3, and impressed us with her standout features until the very end.
As we say goodbye to Missandei — after last night's brutal closing scene — we're remembering the handmaiden, translator, and speaker of 19 languages for the signature looks that we'll surely miss. Ahead, a trip down memory lane in honor of the fallen brow queen of Westeros.