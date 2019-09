John F. Kennedy Jr. was a beloved public figure since he was born, just weeks after his father John F. Kennedy was elected president. His toddler years were spent in the White House and under the spotlight, culminating in a famous photo of him saluting his father’s casket after his assassination in 1963 . JFK Jr. was three years old at the time. JFK Jr.’s uncle, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was killed just five years later during a run for the presidency, beginning ongoing theories about the so-called “Kennedy Curse.”