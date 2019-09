What The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Can Teach Us About The 2020 Election

As the race for 2020 heats up and the field is more crowded with women than ever, GoT can be seen as a fiction-based lesson in what’s to come (symbolically) in this election. Like the prominent women of Westeros, our female Democratic candidates face particular public scrutiny that picks apart not only their biographies but also pits their personal stories against the narrative of who they claim to be and the people they represent. For instance, much like Cersei, Sen. Kamala Harris knows the value of leveraging legacy and brand heritage as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, which now seems at odds with her progressive commitment to criminal justice reform. Or take Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has a similar reputation as an aggressive prosecutor, but has also been strategic throughout her career in winning over Republican voters (a skill that Cersei has notably not been able to master). Even Sen. Elizabeth Warren — who is the most brand-consistent in both message and image — will need to position herself (i.e. rebrand) to appeal to a broader base if she’s going to be a contender in this election. Both she and Dany started as women for the people. In order to win, both need to maintain their brand personalities ("Breaker of Chains") to build and engage a loyal following. Finally, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is taking a calculated risk in strengthening her brand by running a "feminist" campaign . Will she be able to successfully sell herself as both feminine and brave, like Sansa?