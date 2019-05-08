What The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Can Teach Us About The 2020 Election

Delving into the brand journeys of the GoT women is not just an exercise in fandom, but a helpful way to think about what we as “viewers” of this election should be looking for in both a candidate and the overall journey of their character and image. Branding is crucial, because it defines and communicates a message to those who buy in, and provides lessons on those who don’t for the purposes of building relationships. GoT has fans rapt this final season because we aren’t sure who to align ourselves with: These women are more public-facing than ever, and the scrutiny is real both on and off the screen (check out Twitter on Sunday nights and Monday mornings for literally thousands of examples of this scrutiny). The same could be said of the Democratic women who, with the exception of Warren, have had a muted or short-lived time on the national stage.