The $7 Mascara Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Keeps In Her Makeup Bag

This quick look into AOC's makeup routine comes just a few months after she shared her skin-care and makeup routine with her Instagram followers. In the post, she said that she likes to keep her makeup simple. Her everyday look involves tinted moisturizer, concealer, mascara, blush, stick highlighter, brow gel, and lip color. For fancier occasions, she adds eyeshadow and eyeliner, too. But besides her favorite Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso, this is the first time we've gotten a glimpse at the exact products in her makeup bag. Here's hoping we can get a shelfie of her skin-care products soon. Because if there's one thing we learned from her step-by-step, it's that she knows what she's doing when it comes to makeup and skin.