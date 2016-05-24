Ah, shelfies. They're the beauty obsessive's version of the selfie. Is there any greater joy then scrolling through your Instagram feed and drooling over gorgeously organized shelves filled to the brim with of-the-moment products? We think not. However, as you probably already know, appreciating a good product shot is far easier than taking one.
So what, exactly, makes a good shelfie? Are there certain products and tools necessary? Should things be organized just so? To crack the code, we combed through tons of gorgeous Instagrams and pulled together a handful of shots that epitomize on-point shelfies — and the secrets we discovered couldn't be easier to copy.
Click through to uncover the tips and tricks we found, and then get ready to start taking perfectly likeable snaps for your own page. We'll see you, and your photos, on Instagram.
