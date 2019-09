Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Gave Me The Royal Treatment

It was a balmy day in Windsor when Meghan Markle turned to her longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin and told him what she wanted for her wedding day. "I just want to feel like myself," she said. Having worked with Meghan for over a decade, Martin knew exactly what that meant. He went for something fresh and natural — a soft, brown smoky eye, a sheer layer of foundation, and a pink-nude lip — and the combination has become a signature for the Duchess of Sussex.