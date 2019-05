The New Miss Teen USA Was Crowned Wearing Her Natural Curls

It took a friend from art school to change her entire perspective. “There was one day when my friend saw my curls coming in from my roots because I didn't straighten my hair very well that day, and she was like, 'You have beautiful curly hair, you should go natural.'" That one conversation encouraged Garris to grow out her hair and then go for the big chop . “My mom thought I was only going to get a little trim, but I actually chopped all the straight ends off, and ever since then, I've been natural,” the titleholder adds. At first Garris had doubts about her curly hair, but eventually she began to embrace her new look. "When I was younger, I debated if it was the right thing. But as I've gotten older, it makes me feel unique," she says.