Hanbury has long been close to the royal family (her grandmother was a bridesmaid in Queen Elizabeth II's wedding to Prince Philip in 1947). A former model, she became the Marchioness of Cholmondeley following her 2009 marriage to the seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley, a.k.a David Rocksavage. She might have briefly dated Prince William years ago, but since marrying, she definitely became part of his elite crew, known as, ahem, the Turnip Toffs— a group of British aristocrats who live near one another in the country. As neighbors, they do the usual countryside hangs, according to Flare : they hunt, they throw garden parties, and they spend time with their children. (Like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Hanburys also have three kids.)