This Is How Prince William & Kate Are Handling The Rampant Cheating Rumors

Over the past few months, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been the target of growing infidelity rumors , alleging that Will cheated on Kate with a friend of hers, who some people are speculating is Rose Hanbury, a former model and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley . Middleton and Hanbury reportedly had a falling out just as rumors of infidelity began bubbling, prompting Twitter to connect the dots . However, consider those dots unconnected, because Will and Kate are taking a road trip, baby.