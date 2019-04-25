This Is How Prince William & Kate Are Handling The Rampant Cheating Rumors

Over the past few months, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been the target of growing infidelity rumors, alleging that Will cheated on Kate with a friend of hers, who some people are speculating is Rose Hanbury, a former model and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Middleton and Hanbury reportedly had a falling out just as rumors of infidelity began bubbling, prompting Twitter to connect the dots. However, consider those dots unconnected, because Will and Kate are taking a road trip, baby.
The BBC reported on Thursday that the couple will be visiting Wales in May, specifically the area where they first lived after their wedding in 2011. Nostalgic — and conveniently timed, no?
This might be as close to a response as we're gonna get from the family, none of whom have responded to the rumors and are unlikely to do so. Attorneys for the royal family have reportedly sent warning letters to publications that wrote reports of the affair, meaning the palace is subtly denying the rumors, even if it hasn't issued a public statement.
"In addition to being false and highly damaging, the publication of false speculation in respect of our clients’ private life also constitutes a breach of his privacy pursuant to Article 8 of the European Convention to Human Rights," the letter reads, according to The Daily Beast.
The purpose of Will and Kate's trip is to learn about the ways individuals and organizations in Caernarfon look after the community, with a focus on the environment, starting with Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base, followed by a discussion about mental health, the BBC reports.
Perhaps the couple will also have time to swing by their old haunt in Anglesey while they're in the area. Cheating rumors or not, there's never any harm in reminiscing on the good old days.
