P!nk Still Isn't Taking Any Smack Talk Or Dealing In Fake Feelings On Hurts 2B Human

I don’t know who has the balls to call out P!nk , but she calls them out in “Hustle,” the album’s first track. It sets her brand as someone who “live[s] my life like a bullet in a gun” and then emplores: “don’t fuck with me.” But the next two tracks, “(Hey Why) Miss You Sometimes” and “Walk Me Home” falter, feeling like songs written for someone else and jammed onto this album. “My Attic,” feels more on message as she rifles through her intimate thoughts in a song that will surely be set to a gorgeously choreographed Cirque duSoleil-inspired routine on her tour. “Hurts 2B Human” with Khalid and “Circle Game” are other standout slow jams that spotlight her soft vulnerability while “Happy” is on par with Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful.” If you know that Teddy Geiger co-wrote that one, you can pick out the idea that it’s an anthem for the transgender community, but listeners who don’t dig that deep will hear it as a universal message of acceptance. One of the album’s best songs is “We Could Have It All,” with Sia’s recognizable delivery style driving the pace and an infectious, danceable beat.