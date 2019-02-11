Story from Music

P!nk Didn't Need To Win A Grammy To Win A Grammy

Natalie Morin
Photo: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic.
Despite having lost yet another Grammy race on Sunday, pop singer P!nk still has a trophy to put on her mantle — and it's arguably much more special.
P!nk's 2017 album Beautiful Trauma wasn't able to best Ariana Grande‘s Sweetener for the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy, but after the ceremony the singer posted an adorable picture on her Instagram of her kids' consolation prize.
Her daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 2, made a homemade Grammy award out of aluminum foil dedicated to their mother. P!nk captioned the photo, calling it, "my favorite kind of award."
Thanks Kids:) my favorite kind of award

The singer also posted on Twitter that this is her 20th Grammys loss, but she's "always honored to be included" and is currently staying home to take care of one of her sick children.
P!nk may have a pretty hefty losing streak, but the pop diva already has many Grammy trophies under her belt. Her last win was in 2010 for best pop collaboration with vocals for her cover of “Imagine” with Seal and India Arie, and she's also won best female rock vocal performance for “Trouble” in 2003, as well as one for “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim and Mya in 2001.
