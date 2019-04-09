Ulta Beauty is out to make an Ulta-exclusive shopper out of all of us. Just days after the finale of the 21 Days of Beauty super-sale, the beauty retailer dropped what its calling a Spring Haul blowout sale, and honestly, these deals might be even better than last month's.
Unlike the 21 Days calendar, which had 24-hour-only offers, this haul is a warehouse-clearing drop with every deal running for an entire week. From today, April 9, through Saturday, April 13, you'll be able to get up to 50% off over 35 beauty products — and some of them are best sellers at that.
From a $6 L'Oréal Lash Paradise mascara to a half-off St. Tropez bronzing mist, scroll through to find every price-chopped item available on Ulta's site and in stores this week. And we recommend shopping quickly, because there's a free Coachella-themed gift for shoppers who spend over $20 — a goal that will be pretty easy to reach considering the insane discounts ahead.
