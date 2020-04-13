Ulta Beauty’s Spring Haul Sale Is Here — & Products Are Up To 50% Off

Every spring, right around mid-April, Ulta Beauty drops one of its biggest events of the entire year: the Spring Haul Sale. While Ulta's brick-and-mortar stores are currently closed due to COVID-19, the sale is continuing exclusively online now until Saturday, April 18 — with up to 50% off some of the retailer's best-selling beauty products.
Per usual, this year's 2020 Ulta Beauty Spring Haul Event spans across all beauty categories — makeup, skin care, hair, nail, and body products — with each participating brand offering a different deal between 25 to 50% off. With more than 90 beauty brands participating in the weeklong sale, we'd recommend starting at the official Ulta Beauty Spring Haul landing page to plan your shopping strategy.
Advertisement
If you're looking for makeup, cult-favorites like Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara and Physicians Formula bronzer are up to 40% off. For a mini skin-care refresh, you can get a bottle of Thayer's Witch Hazel toner, Pixi Glow Tonic, or trusty Bioré pore strips at a deeply discounted rate. Then, for your hair, you'll find all your in-shower essentials, plus your choice of the editor-favorite Not Your Mother's Dry Shampoo. In short, the sale is expansive, so we'd recommend grabbing what you need now, early on in the sale, before things inevitably sell out.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement