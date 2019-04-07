Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Received Hundreds Of Baby Gifts & Some Of Them Are Pretty Out There

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child together, and the whole world is watching excitedly. As the couple are royal, their friends, family, and principalities can’t exactly give them a diaper tree and a gift card to Target to celebrate the blessed event.
There’s always someone who just has to go off the registry, and in Harry and Meghan’s case it’s a lot of someones. The royal website has posted extensive lists of the gifts the newlyweds have received while traveling in the months leading up to the birth of Baby Sussex, and among the dozens of baby sweaters, books, and onesies are some super out there baby gifts.
Baby Sussex is going to receive not one but two digeridoos upon birth. The didgeridoo is a wind instrument created by indigenous Australians, and very cool, but who really needs more than one? A baby, apparently. Ditto for the multiple woven grass fans.
Among the gifts were an apron, potholder, oven glove, and coasters, because Baby Sussex is going to be hosting dinner parties in short order. A ceramic sculpture and a ceramic vase are listed, but we don’t know if they’re something child-friendly like a lamb or not.
Another listed gift is a CD and a T-shirt, which is also what his mom probably picked up during a trip to the mall back in 2002 (it’s dubious Harry has ever been to a mall).
The baby was also gifted what is described as “drinks can holders,” which might be something a baby could use, but honestly sounds like an item brought home from spring break.
Also listed? Eye cream and a lipstick. We’re hoping that’s for Meghan, because 14 or 15 years is a long time to hold on to makeup.
Meghan was celebrated in February with a lavish baby shower, hosted by friend, tennis superstar, and new mom Serena Williams, in New York at the Mark Hotel. The celebration reportedly included desserts and flower-arranging in the hotel’s penthouse suite. While we don’t have a gift tally from that event, the duchess was photographed heading back to London wearing a sweet gold “mama” necklace.
The charity-minded couple, however, have stated they don’t want any gifts and asked friends and fans to make charitable donations to one of these four lovely charities that support the wellbeing of children: The Lunchbox Fund, Little Village, Baby2Baby, and WellChild. And knowing what we do of Meghan, it’s easy to imagine many of the unused and unneeded baby clothes will be quietly donated to families in need.
