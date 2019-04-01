Beyoncé Wasn’t The Only One Wearing Architectural Balmain At The NAACP Awards

Olivier Rousteing and Beyoncé are continuing their fashion love affair. Because, hey, when it works, it works. This time last year, Beyoncé wore Balmain for her historic Coachella performance — and afterward sold a version of her sweatshirt to benefit the United Negro College Fund. On Saturday, the dynamic duo stroke gold again at the NAACP Image Awards.
The music superstar, 37, accepted the NAACP Image Award for Entertainer for the Year wearing a white spring 2019 Balmain couture coat which she belted like a dress. She completed the architectural look with a large hat and Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings. Her ensemble earned a shoutout from her husband, Jay Z, who took home the NAACP President's Award. “I’d like to dedicate this award to the beautiful woman in my life. Just because of the white suit,” the rapper said.
Actor Omari Hardwick was quite taken with Beyoncé in this coat-dress too, so much so that he drew criticism from the Bey Hive when he double-kissed the queen a little too close for fans' liking. But Blue Ivy's mom wasn't the only one in attendance wearing Balmain with a structural twist. Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi attended the award show in Los Angeles wearing a fall 2019 Balmain look of her own.
Shahidi, 19, donned a black sequin Balmain minidress featuring Rousteing's signature statement shoulders and a giant ruffle down the middle, which she paired with black Brian Atwood pumps. Later in the evening, she removed the ruffle detailing to wear the black dress on its own. While the actress was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her leading role in Grown-ish, she lost out to her TV mom Tracee Ellis Ross. Regardless, alongside Beyoncé, Shahidi still won one of the best looks of the night.
