Zhi, for instance, who Rousteing describes as a Chinese beauty with a really short haircut (“very rock-and-roll,” he says!) is modeled after Bowie. “She’s the one pushing the agenda that David Bowie did in the past,” he explains. Rousteing says Margot, on the other hand, is the French girl of his childhood dreams. Just like the music icons that inspired them, each girl has their own style. “Being unique is really important because everyone has their own personality,” he notes. Take Tina Turner, for instance. To Rousteing, she embodies exactly what he wants for his army: women who are glorious in a glamorous way. He points to the looks that designer Azzedine Alaïa created for Turner, noting that, in his opinion, that’s when music and fashion first became intertwined. And then there is Michael Jackson, who Rousteing paid homage to with his spring 2019 collection . Obviously, he was inspired by Jackson’s use of military jackets, but his music is just as important to the designer.