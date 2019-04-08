If you've noticed, despite this being a celebrity fragrance, it's not very celebrity fragrance-y. It's not called something like "Pfeiffer Perfumes," and she isn't planning on putting herself on much of the marketing materials, either. According to her, there's a reason for that. "I really took to heart advice that I got that people have become a little bit suspicious and doubtful of celebrity endorsements," she says. "I felt that it was very important that the brand stand alone and that the credibility stands separate from me."