The 21st century, for better or worse, has become the era of the remake. Got a film or TV show from a bygone era that’s gathering dust, or something so beloved in the public eye that it’s always been seen as untouchable? Hey, let’s revamp it and stick Kevin Hart in it. (I’m looking at you, Jumanji and, bewilderingly, the upcoming remake of French tragi-comedy The Intouchables.) I’ve always been somewhat unfazed by remakes, wavering somewhere between eye-rolling reluctance and, god forbid, actual excitement at the prospect of films being given a millennial update. But while I’ve watched some remakes that have seemed, on paper, bound for disaster, such as Channing Tatum/Jonah Hill’s Jump Street franchise, the all-female Ghostbusters, and, in a way, Rocky spin-off Creed be lauded for their innovation, I’ve always been a little hurt that one remake hasn’t seen the same praise – the remake of John Waters’ Hairspray, which celebrates its 10th anniversary today.