Most well-adjusted people wouldn't want to switch places with either of the film's protagonists, but even legendary movie critic Roger Ebert felt compelled to point out that the appeal of their extravagant, devastatingly rich lives was hard to deny. "Wouldn't we all like to be rich and powerful, have desirable sex partners, live in a mansion, be catered to by faithful servants — and hardly have to work?" Ebert wrote. Nearly 40 years later, The Blonds are asking a similar question: What if we didn't want less? What if we wanted more... of everything?