Kris Jenner Owes Her Famous Friend Money & She Wants It Back

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a hand in everything these days, from makeup to jeans to something called "Poosh." While the daughters of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast may be the face of the family, it's ultimate momager Kris Jenner who is really keeping everything afloat — and Jenner has the net worth of a cool $60 million to prove it. However, according to her pal Kathie Lee Gifford, Jenner wasn't always so flossy.