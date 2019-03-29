Unfortunately, it’s impossible to tell which, if any, of these possibilities are actually right. The camera stays focused on Monse during the abduction, blurring out the faces of the kidnappers and their van. All we can see are their indistinctive all black outfits. You can barely even glimpse the attackers' hands when they pick up the boys up and throw them in a van. Unsurprisingly the vehicle is also obscured. We can barely tell the car's color, let alone whether there are any clue-baring markings on it. Thanks to camera angles, the license plate is kept hidden, too. Clearly, the On My Block team took great pains to make it impossible to ferret out who did the kidnapping.