While Monse (Sierra Capri) had to fight her feelings for Cesar, she was also dealing with some major family drama. In the first few episodes of season 1, we learn that Monse’s mother left her and her father when Monse was very young. Later, Monse discovers her mother actually only lives a few towns away, in Brentwood, and Monse uses a fake name to babysit for her. Although Monse never gets confirmation that the woman really is her mother, the audience sees her mother realize that Monse is her daughter. Season 2 will determine if Monse’s mother reaches out to her and if her relationship with Cesar will last.