Throughout the 10 episodes of the first season, Cesar (Diego Tinoco) struggled with having to follow the path his family set for him and join The Santos. In the last two episodes, Cesar’s brother Oscar, who also goes by Spooky, tells him he must kill a rival gang member named Latrelle after he threatens Cesar’s life. But, since he doesn’t want to be in a gang and can’t bring himself to take someone’s life, he lets Latrelle go. In season 2, Cesar will have to deal with the repercussions of Oscar and the rest of the gang finding out that he didn’t kill Latrelle. On the relationship side, Cesar and Monse finally made their relationship public by kissing at Olivia's quince after hiding their feelings for each other all season (and only after Olivia ended things with Cesar).