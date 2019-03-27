11 Tattoos To Help You Celebrate Aries Season

If you were born between March 21 and April 19, then you're an Aries. Despite what the stars say, the zodiac sign doesn't just forecast your 2019 horoscope. Being an Aries also predicts your personality traits and behaviors, like how you have a tendency to turn a friendly game of Taboo into a verbal war zone or get a tattoo just because someone dared you to. And the next time someone throws down the gauntlet at the tattoo parlor, why not get ink to honor the zodiac sign that gave you that never-say-die disposition.
If you decide to go with a zodiac tattoo design in this situation, you've got a few options. You can go literal, getting a classic Aries symbol. Or, you can think outside the box. For example, as an Aries, you're ruled by Mars. When Mars is in retrograde, you can barely function; but when the planet is out of its backspin, your batteries are fully charged and onto your next big adventure. A fiery red planet? That's a rad tattoo.
Feeling inspired, but don't have time to scroll through Instagram looking for a design? We did all the heavy lifting for you. Ahead, 11 tattoo designs only an Aries could love.