11 Tattoos To Help You Celebrate Aries Season

If you were born between March 21 and April 19, then you're an Aries. Despite what the stars say, the zodiac sign doesn't just forecast your 2019 horoscope . Being an Aries also predicts your personality traits and behaviors , like how you have a tendency to turn a friendly game of Taboo into a verbal war zone or get a tattoo just because someone dared you to. And the next time someone throws down the gauntlet at the tattoo parlor, why not get ink to honor the zodiac sign that gave you that never-say-die disposition.