With this period's emphasis on slowing down, we'll have plenty of time to relax, review, and reorganize, Dewhirst says. The red planet will begin its retrograde in Aquarius, so take some time to consider the role you play in the teams and groups you belong to. This air sign tends to put community before the self — you may feel a nudge to be more collaborative and vocal about the causes you hold close to your heart. Do a little research to see where your efforts are needed most then direct them there (remember, this retrograde wants you to take things slowly). Then, when Mars moves into Capricorn on August 13 , focus on your strategy and goals at work. Does your everyday routine align with your long-term vision for success? Use the leisurely pace of this retrograde to pull back and look at the big picture.