Trader Joe’s New Salty & Sweet Popcorn Is Giving Us Major Spring Vibes

Trader Joe’s keeps winning us over with their grab-and-go snacks, and their latest selection is no exception.
The popular grocery chain recently introduced milk and dark chocolate-covered sea salt caramel popcorn to its already expansive line of chocolate-covered snack offerings, so you no longer have to choose between a sweet or salty snack option. While it’s not a seasonal product, this seems like a great option to snack with friends at a park or outdoor event as the weather gets warmer — the bag looks like just the right sharing size. The packaging — a light blue with curly orange lettering, bright green flowers, and an adorable teddy bear eating popcorn — is definitely giving us total spring vibes.
Avid snackers and shoppers alike are already adding this to their lists — right after buying an Instagrammable succulent (or two) and one of the store’s cute reusable tote bags (shop green!). The popcorn is dipped in both milk and dark chocolate for some variety, and clocks in at 140 calories per serving.
We’re thinking this will pair perfectly with some of Trader Joe’s bestselling meals, appetizers, and desserts — and if you don’t feel like taking it outside, it’s also a great compliment to a night in, snuggled up with a rom-com and some nice (affordable) wine.
