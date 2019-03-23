This Is The $35M Mansion Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Used To Guarantee Their Bail

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, may have been arrested as part of the college admissions cheating scandal, but they’re not spending their pretrial days in jail being interrogated by Lt. Olivia Benson. The couple is keeping their life of luxury alive by hiding out in their $35 million mansion in Bel Air, CA, ahead of their court dates in Boston next week. Their beautiful home, nay, estate, is as massive as the criminal conspiracy they’re alleged to have taken part in — and it has been used as bail and collateral to keep Loughlin and Giannulli out of jail on $1 million in bail each, People reports.
Variety’s got the scoop on the house. The couple’s 12,000-square-foot home features six bedrooms, or almost enough rooms for the eight-person crew team that Loughlin’s daughters pretended to be on. There are arched doorways, terracotta shingles, and floor-to-ceiling windows galore that open up to views of the Bel-Air Country Club. Olive trees dot the property, in keeping with its nouveau Mediterranean design. To fully show off their art collection, the family keeps their design scheme on the minimal, austere side with white walls and hardwood floors. Mimicking the flood of sunlight in the living rooms (plural) are constellations of recessed light fixtures.
The entertaining area features shelves of booze sitting out on marble countertops. There’s a mirrored bar with no visible gear for crafting cocktails, save a single sink. It’s the perfect place to sip a cool one while gazing at your toned thighs from hours of row machine conditioning.
Should you wish to throw a college acceptance party outside, the patio boasts a gorgeous swimming pool and veranda. It’s a heavenly location for an influencer to take selfies.
Now, should Loughlin attempt to scam someone else into an elite university while out on bail, they could trade their villa for a cold, hard jail cell. The home could be subject to seizure and foreclosure by the government to collect the bond amount. As of press time, the couple has not yet entered pleas in response to their indictment.
You can check out the home in the video below.
