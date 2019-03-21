Lori Loughlin & Her Husband Are Due In Court Again Next Week

Unfortunately for those involved in the college admissions scandal that took over the internet last week, things are just getting started. After Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli, and almost 50 others were indicted for their alleged involvement in a college admissions fraud scheme involving bribes, Photoshop, and altered SAT scores, the prominent actresses posted bail a few days later. Since then, Loughlin has apparently been hiding out at home with her family, including her daughters Olivia and Isabella. But, the parents are due back in court next week.
“The whole family is still laying low at their Bel Air home,” a source told People. “Lori and Mossimo both have court dates in Boston next week. It’s still a very stressful time for them all.”
However, The Boston Globe reports that Loughlin and Mossimo are trying to push that date to sometime in April.
“Defendants state that their counsel have previously-booked scheduling conflicts outside of Boston that interfere with their ability to be present on March 29, 2019,” their lawyer William J. Trach wrote in a motion, instead suggesting April 15 “or any other date that week that is convenient to the Court.”
Which begs the question: Just how long is this going to take? There are around 48 other people involved in the scandal, each with charges that will take their own specific, individual legal paths. While it's not likely Loughlin or Huffman will receive any jail time for the alleged crimes, that conclusion will only be reached at the very end of an arduous court process — that these people are already trying to delay.
Here's hoping the book deal that's already been signed based on the scandal is more timely than the court drama. Or, of course, the movie.
