Season 2 shows us the truth: Prairie was right, the dimensions are real, and the movements are way more powerful than you think. But, like the dimensions themselves, not everything is revealed right away and even at the end of Season 2, things about them are still really confusing. However, thankfully we’re gifted with a new character in the show , Elodie (Irène Jacob), who hangs around to basically break down really complicated things about dimensions. Honestly, her only purpose on the show seems to be explaining dimensions, which makes you wonder who she really is and what is she even doing here and does she have ulterior motives? Between what Elodie says, an what we see, it all sort of makes sense in the end. Sort of.