Cassie Closed Out The Bachelor With Colton — & A New Cut

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: John Fleenor via Getty Images.
On the season finale of The Bachelor, Cassie Randolph, a 23-year-old speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California, accepted Colton Underwood's proposal to... hang out for a while. Ending the show's long-standing tradition of getting engaged with a Neil Lane sparkler at the end, Cassie made the more reasonable decision to maybe not say yes to a proposal after a few weeks of knowing someone.
And a lot has changed since Colton jumped a fence to chase down his now-girlfriend. When we last saw the quintessential California girl, she had long honey-blonde waves past her shoulders. But on the season finale, Cassie arrived with her very own Hollywood makeover, complete with an oh-so-trendy lob, and a fresh dye job that bordered on ash-blonde or even platinum.
It was a makeover that pretty much everyone was a fan of.
For many, the look reminded them of Beck from Netflix's You — who, you know, sadly didn't have such a happy ending.
Cassie's not the only one who decided to get a post-Bachelor makeover. Colton also received a rather notable haircut that, well, not everyone loved as much as Cassie's. Hey, maybe couple haircuts will be the new couple tattoos? Someone tell Pete.
