On the season finale of The Bachelor, Cassie Randolph, a 23-year-old speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California, accepted Colton Underwood's proposal to... hang out for a while. Ending the show's long-standing tradition of getting engaged with a Neil Lane sparkler at the end, Cassie made the more reasonable decision to maybe not say yes to a proposal after a few weeks of knowing someone.
And a lot has changed since Colton jumped a fence to chase down his now-girlfriend. When we last saw the quintessential California girl, she had long honey-blonde waves past her shoulders. But on the season finale, Cassie arrived with her very own Hollywood makeover, complete with an oh-so-trendy lob, and a fresh dye job that bordered on ash-blonde or even platinum.
It was a makeover that pretty much everyone was a fan of.
I seriously am obsessed with Cassie's haircut ?? #TheBachelor— Lindy Shea Weygand (@LWeygand) March 13, 2019
I want hair like @CassieRandolph’s for the rest of my life— Abby Levesque (@levvabby) March 13, 2019
Damnit. I was over the thought of cutting my hair until @CassieRandolph came through with hers ?? #TheBachelor— ??????? ? (@KatrinaBrownn) March 13, 2019
I really like @CassieRandolph hair too. Teach me how to curl my hair like yours! #TheBachelor— The Whole Wine Yards (@wholewineyards_) March 13, 2019
Seeing how good @CassieRandolph short hair looks makes me wanna cut mine too but I always chicken out ?— Alexis Kinney (@_alexiskinney) March 13, 2019
For many, the look reminded them of Beck from Netflix's You — who, you know, sadly didn't have such a happy ending.
Cassie Randolph looks like Beck from “You” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/q4wnn4vEbM— Leah Schaeface (@Lerah_Schaeface) March 13, 2019
Cassie's not the only one who decided to get a post-Bachelor makeover. Colton also received a rather notable haircut that, well, not everyone loved as much as Cassie's. Hey, maybe couple haircuts will be the new couple tattoos? Someone tell Pete.
