KJ Apa & Camila Mendes Share Heartbreaking Luke Perry Tributes

After posting emotional lyrics to his Instagram Story, KJ Apa shared a photo of Luke Perry on his Instagram grid.
"Rest in Love bro," reads the caption.
This article was originally published on March 7, 2019.
On Monday, Riverdale star and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Luke Perry died following a stroke. He was 52. In the wake of his death, Perry's friends, family members, and co-stars came forward to express their grief. Now, stars whom Perry worked closely with on Riverdale have come forward with some heartbreaking tributes.
Perry portrayed the wise, caring father of KJ Apa's character Archie. On Apa's Instagram Story, Apa shared that he was listening to "The Background" by Third Eye Blind. Though it's unclear if it is specifically about Perry's death, it is the first message that Apa has posted since Perry died.
The opening lyrics are as follows:
"Everything is quiet/Since you're not around/And I live in the numbness now/In the background."
Camila Mendes also shared a message about Perry, which included a photo of them celebrating — with Perry donning a tiny birthday hat.
"He took care of us all. An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. His presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set," she wrote. "We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever i think of you, I will remember that feeling."
Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead, spoke of Perry while promoting his new film, Five Feet Apart.
"We are all recovering," Sprouse told Extra. "Everyone says great things about him because he is a great guy."
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart previously shared a poem about Perry to her Instagram Story.
"It's strange to see the world move on. When someone you love, gets taken from you. And the small circumference surrounding you is stuck. Frozen in a moment. Of loss. And shock," she wrote. "Yet the people passing you are moving at full speed. Did they not feel the earth shake? Or slow? Can they hear the thoughts screaming in my head?"
In addition to the tributes made by Perry's co-stars, Riverdale will dedicate every episode of the series moving forward to Perry's memory.
