KJ Apa & Camila Mendes Share Heartbreaking Luke Perry Tributes

"He took care of us all. An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. His presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set," she wrote. "We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever i think of you, I will remember that feeling."