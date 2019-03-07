How Luke Perry's Children Are Dealing With Their Father's Sudden Death

View this post on Instagram

He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.