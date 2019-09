"[Luke] said, 'Y'know, this kind of thing happens all the time, it's nothing to do with you,'" Apa told Teen Vogue . "But I went to him and I spoke to him and he helped me. He's the biggest legend, and obviously he went through the whole thing on a way bigger scale than even Riverdale, you know Beverly Hills 90210 was massive, so I think he is the best guy to talk to, and I'm really close with him."